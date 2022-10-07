Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $519,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $225,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.79. 130,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.14. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.