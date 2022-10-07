Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

TMO traded down $17.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.01. The company had a trading volume of 33,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $560.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.14. The company has a market cap of $204.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

