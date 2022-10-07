Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 61,491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.73. The stock had a trading volume of 164,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,454. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

