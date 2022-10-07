Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.46 and a 200 day moving average of $359.56. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

