Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 111 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.84. 97,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,437. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

