DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. DXC Technology comprises approximately 2.1% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in DXC Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 72.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 495,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 208,840 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in DXC Technology by 5.5% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DXC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,460. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Susquehanna downgraded DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

