DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Hedges Asset Management LLC

Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours makes up 1.3% of Hedges Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.65. The company had a trading volume of 93,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,292. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.