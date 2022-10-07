Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.83 Million Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $39,707,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 92,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.93. 14,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

