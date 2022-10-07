Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $4 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 295.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,209 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 244,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.94. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,964,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,066,800. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

