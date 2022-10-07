Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $12.48 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.8% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.6 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $19.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.