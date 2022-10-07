Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Lindsell Train Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,085,000 after buying an additional 133,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,733,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after purchasing an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.20.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FICO traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.04. 13,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $459.84 and a 200 day moving average of $427.17. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

