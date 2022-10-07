Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.08.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded down $18.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $528.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $607.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.99%.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total value of $6,218,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,563,556. 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

