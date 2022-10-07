Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,978 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.58. 71,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.