Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 17,160 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. 216,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.