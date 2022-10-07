Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.90. 135,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,842. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.65 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

