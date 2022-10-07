Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP Sells $41,500.00 in Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,108 shares in the company, valued at $956,741. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dril-Quip Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DRQ opened at $22.00 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

About Dril-Quip

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 847,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 73,342 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

