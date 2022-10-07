Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.39

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.39 and last traded at C$15.46, with a volume of 28717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$729.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,613,725.54. In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,212,697.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,687,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,477,504.01. Insiders acquired 371,200 shares of company stock worth $6,361,984 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

