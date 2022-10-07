Dragoma Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,381.86 (DMA)

Dragoma (DMA) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Dragoma has traded 99.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragoma has a market capitalization of $1,381.86 and approximately $24,837.00 worth of Dragoma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragoma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dragoma Profile

Dragoma was first traded on June 10th, 2022. Dragoma’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,200,000 tokens. The official website for Dragoma is dragoma.io. Dragoma’s official Twitter account is @dragoma_dma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dragoma is medium.com/@dragomafi5.

Dragoma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragoma (DMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Dragoma has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dragoma is 0.00032901 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragoma.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragoma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragoma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragoma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

