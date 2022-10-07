Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 2.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.41. 50,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,785. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.70 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

