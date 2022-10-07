Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 2.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $241.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.