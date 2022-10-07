Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $53.72

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.72, but opened at $56.10. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $59.63, with a volume of 232,032 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 617,607 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,399,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 218.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

