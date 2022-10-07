Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $9.02 on Friday, reaching $188.68. 1,895,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,858. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

