Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 3.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,369. The company has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.20. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.25.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

