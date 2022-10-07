Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Digital Ally

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

