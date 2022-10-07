Digipad (DGP) Trading 53.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digipad (DGP) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Digipad token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Digipad has a total market capitalization of $118,023.32 and approximately $21,032.00 worth of Digipad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digipad has traded 53.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.94 or 1.00019293 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002377 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050601 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004913 BTC.

About Digipad

Digipad (CRYPTO:DGP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2022. Digipad’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Digipad’s official message board is medium.com/@digipadofficial. Digipad’s official Twitter account is @digipadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digipad’s official website is digipad.io.

Buying and Selling Digipad

According to CryptoCompare, “Digipad (DGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Digipad has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Digipad is 0.02483378 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $523.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digipad.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digipad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digipad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digipad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

