Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price objective on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price objective on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) price objective on Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LON DGE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,729.50 ($45.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,818.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,764.55. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The firm has a market cap of £84.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,663.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diageo

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 216 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262 ($9,983.08). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 667 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,913.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.