Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.34

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.34 and last traded at C$5.38, with a volume of 6927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$351.54 million and a PE ratio of 29.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97.

Insider Transactions at Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Company Profile

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Mary Garden bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,600 shares in the company, valued at C$282,264. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,054 shares of company stock worth $86,044.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

