DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,644 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for approximately 2.6% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Trading Up 8.1 %

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.93. The stock had a trading volume of 252,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,015. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $164.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

