Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,778 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,447 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,069,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 217,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,974,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $175,075,000 after acquiring an additional 88,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $72.24 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

