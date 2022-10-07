Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

AIXA has been the topic of several other reports. set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Aixtron Stock Up 0.7 %

AIXA stock traded up €0.18 ($0.18) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €27.65 ($28.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.96. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €15.20 ($15.51) and a 12 month high of €27.99 ($28.56).

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

