Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $128.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SQM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

