Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $69.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on REG. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $55.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

