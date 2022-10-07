Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $13.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Macerich has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Macerich by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Macerich by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Macerich by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Macerich by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Macerich by 24.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

