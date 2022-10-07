Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 100

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DNB Markets cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.11.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

HNNMY opened at $1.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

