Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) versus Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Critical Review

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Design Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Design Therapeutics 1 0 2 0 2.33 Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. Given Design Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Design Therapeutics is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

Design Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Design Therapeutics N/A -13.49% -13.18% Lixte Biotechnology N/A -330.58% -109.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Design Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 3,984.21 -$35.53 million ($0.92) -17.85 Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.73 million ($0.46) -1.30

Lixte Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Design Therapeutics. Design Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lixte Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Lixte Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures for the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases; and LB-200 series to treat chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher's disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. has a clinical trial research agreement with the Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital Inc.; collaboration agreement for an investigator-initiated clinical trial with the Spanish Sarcoma Group, as well as Netherlands Cancer Institute and Oncode Institute. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Pasadena, California.

