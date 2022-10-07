Delta (DELTA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.97 Million

Delta (DELTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Delta has a total market cap of $21.97 million and $37,598.00 worth of Delta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delta has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Delta token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,442.71 or 0.99965305 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063813 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

About Delta

Delta (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. Delta’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,017,077 tokens. Delta’s official Twitter account is @delta_token. Delta’s official website is delta.financial. The official message board for Delta is medium.com/delta-financial.

Delta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delta (DELTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Delta has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Delta is 0.95408268 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://delta.financial/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delta using one of the exchanges listed above.

