Defiskeletons (SKELETON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15,710.00

Defiskeletons (SKELETON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Defiskeletons token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges. Defiskeletons has a market cap of $115,725.48 and approximately $15,710.00 worth of Defiskeletons was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Defiskeletons has traded down 41.9% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defiskeletons Token Profile

Defiskeletons’ genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Defiskeletons’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Defiskeletons is https://reddit.com/r/defiskeletons. Defiskeletons’ official Twitter account is @defiskeletons and its Facebook page is accessible here. Defiskeletons’ official website is www.defiskeletons.com.

Buying and Selling Defiskeletons

According to CryptoCompare, “Defiskeletons (SKELETON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defiskeletons has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defiskeletons is 0.12393724 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $447.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defiskeletons.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defiskeletons directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defiskeletons should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defiskeletons using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

