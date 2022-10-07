Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Down to $16.09

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.38. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 2,444 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,298.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 475,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 441,582 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,237 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

