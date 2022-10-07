DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

DeFiner (FIN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $87,668.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,364,590 tokens. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @definerorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeFiner Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner (FIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFiner has a current supply of 168,000,000 with 128,364,590 in circulation. The last known price of DeFiner is 0.0091513 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,492.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://definer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars.

