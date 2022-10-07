Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,508.00

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,508 ($30.30) and last traded at GBX 2,530 ($30.57), with a volume of 192972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,584 ($31.22).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,875.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,243.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,490.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a GBX 32.89 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $12.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.09%.

In other news, insider Paul Sandland sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,781 ($33.60), for a total value of £53,840.16 ($65,055.78).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Recommended Stories

