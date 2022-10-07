Dead Knight Metaverse Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DKM)

Dead Knight Metaverse (DKM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Dead Knight Metaverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dead Knight Metaverse has a market cap of $1,020.67 and $10,716.00 worth of Dead Knight Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dead Knight Metaverse has traded down 39.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003214 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Dead Knight Metaverse Profile

Dead Knight Metaverse’s launch date was March 25th, 2022. Dead Knight Metaverse’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,750,000 tokens. Dead Knight Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @deadknight_sol. Dead Knight Metaverse’s official website is deadknight.io.

Buying and Selling Dead Knight Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Dead Knight Metaverse (DKM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Dead Knight Metaverse has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dead Knight Metaverse is 0.00008967 USD and is up 11.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,487.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deadknight.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dead Knight Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dead Knight Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dead Knight Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

