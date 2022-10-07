Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) PT Lowered to 92.00 at Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from 93.00 to 92.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Danske Bank A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Danske Bank A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.83.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

