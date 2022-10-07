Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.08. 47,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.58.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

