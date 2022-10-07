DAEX Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,599.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX (DAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DAEX has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 354,666,701.5562 in circulation. The last known price of DAEX is 0.0034794 USD and is up 5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,396.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.daex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

