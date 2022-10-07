Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.66

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 44391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,109.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $227,208.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last three months. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cyxtera Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter valued at $147,000.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.