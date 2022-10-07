Cypress Capital Group Takes $877,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total value of $10,078,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $85,717,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.94, for a total transaction of $10,078,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $85,717,442.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,542 shares of company stock worth $64,885,888. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $354.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $361.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

