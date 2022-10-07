Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,099 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.