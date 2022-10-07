Cypress Capital Group Has $378,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in V.F. were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VFC opened at $30.30 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

