Cypress Capital Group Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

