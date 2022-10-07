Cypress Capital Group Cuts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,555,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 656,797 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,709,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 0.3 %

NetApp stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.